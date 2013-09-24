UPDATE 1-'Hideous' Cristiano Ronaldo statue sparks social media laughs

FUNCHAL, March 29 When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks. But grabbing attention instead was a bronze bust of the player with a toothy grin and bulging eyes that instantly created a laugh on social media because of its debatable likeness.