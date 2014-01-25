Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday 4th Round Saturday, January 25 Stevenage Football Club (III) - Everton 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Birmingham City (II) - Swansea City 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Cardiff City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester City - Watford (II) 4-2 (halftime: 0-2) Port Vale (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Rochdale (IV) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Southampton - Yeovil Town (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Southend United (IV) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sunderland - Kidderminster Harriers (V) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Wigan Athletic (II) - Crystal Palace 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) AFC Bournemouth (II) - Liverpool 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Friday, January 24 Nottingham Forest (II) - Preston North End (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Coventry City (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 26 Sheffield United (III) v Fulham (1300) Chelsea v Stoke City (1530)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.