Soccer-Five memorable Arsenal v Manchester United clashes
LONDON, May 4 Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a clash crucial to both clubs as they try to finish the season in the top four of the Premier League.
Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Tuesday 5th Round Tuesday, December 1 Manchester City - Hull City (II) 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough (II) - Everton 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Stoke City - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Wednesday, December 2 Southampton v Liverpool (1945)
LONDON, May 4 Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a clash crucial to both clubs as they try to finish the season in the top four of the Premier League.
May 4 Arsenal will need to be at their best even if Manchester United field a weakened team on their Premier League visit on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger has said.