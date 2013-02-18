Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Monday
4th Round, replay
Sunday, February 17
Chelsea - Brentford (III) 4-0 (halftime: 0-0)
5th Round
Monday, February 18
Manchester United - Reading 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunday, February 17
Huddersfield Town (II) - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Manchester City - Leeds United (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Saturday, February 16
Oldham Athletic (III) - Everton 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Arsenal - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Barnsley (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Luton Town (V) - Millwall (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)