UPDATE 1-Soccer-Real Madrid on verge of title after Ronaldo inspires win at Celta
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday 3rd Round, replay Tuesday, January 19 Bolton Wanderers (II) - Eastleigh (V) 3-2 (halftime: 2-2) Reading (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 5-2 (halftime: 1-2) Aston Villa - Wycombe Wanderers (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bradford City (III) - Bury (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4) Bristol City (II) - West Bromwich Albion 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Northampton Town (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Portsmouth (IV) - Ipswich Town (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Yeovil Town (IV) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round, replay Wednesday, January 20 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Liverpool v Exeter City (IV) (2000)
* Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with brace
* Saints failed to score at home for the fourth time in a row