Soccer-Leicester's Shakespeare wants more from in-form Vardy
April 26 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games but manager Craig Shakespeare wants more from the England international.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 26 Chelsea - Stoke City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sheffield United (III) - Fulham 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, January 25 Stevenage Football Club (III) - Everton 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Birmingham City (II) - Swansea City 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Cardiff City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester City - Watford (II) 4-2 (halftime: 0-2) Port Vale (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Rochdale (IV) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Southampton - Yeovil Town (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Southend United (IV) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sunderland - Kidderminster Harriers (V) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Wigan Athletic (II) - Crystal Palace 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) AFC Bournemouth (II) - Liverpool 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Friday, January 24 Nottingham Forest (II) - Preston North End (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Coventry City (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
April 26 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games but manager Craig Shakespeare wants more from the England international.
April 26 Manchester United can look forward to "better years" after winning the League Cup and qualifying for the Europa League semi-finals, manager Jose Mourinho has said as he begins to take stock of his first season at the Premier League club.