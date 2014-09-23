Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 23 Fulham (II) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Arsenal - Southampton 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Cardiff City (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Leyton Orient (III) - Sheffield United (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Liverpool - Middlesbrough (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 14-13) Liverpool win 14-13 on penalties. Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Bradford City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Norwich City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sunderland - Stoke City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Swansea City - Everton 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Wednesday, September 24 Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1845) Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest (II) (1845) Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1845) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1845) Burton Albion (IV) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1900)