Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Tuesday
4th Round
Tuesday, October 28
Fulham (II) - Derby County (II) 2-5 (halftime: 2-1)
Liverpool - Swansea City 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
AFC Bournemouth (II) - West Bromwich Albion 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Sheffield United (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Chelsea 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Wednesday, October 29
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1945)
Manchester City v Newcastle United (1945)
Stoke City v Southampton (1945)