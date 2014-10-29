Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday
4th Round
Wednesday, October 29
Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester City - Newcastle United 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Stoke City - Southampton 2-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Tuesday, October 28
Fulham (II) - Derby County (II) 2-5 (halftime: 2-1)
Liverpool - Swansea City 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
AFC Bournemouth (II) - West Bromwich Albion 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Sheffield United (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Chelsea 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)