Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round first leg matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Tuesday, August 27
West Bromwich Albion - Newport County (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Barnsley (II) - Southampton 1-5 (halftime: 0-1)
Bristol City (III) - Crystal Palace 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Burnley (II) - Preston North End (III) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Burton Albion (IV) - Fulham 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Fulham win 5-4 on penalties.
Carlisle United (III) - Leicester City (II) 2-5 (halftime: 1-1)
Derby County (II) - Brentford (III) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Doncaster Rovers (II) - Leeds United (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Leyton Orient (III) - Hull City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Liverpool - Notts County (III) 4-2 (halftime: 2-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Norwich City - Bury (IV) 6-3 (halftime: 2-0)
Peterborough United (III) - Reading (II) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Swindon Town (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sunderland - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 4-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Tranmere Rovers (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2)
Tranmere Rovers win 4-2 on penalties.
West Ham United - Cheltenham Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Yeovil Town (II) - Birmingham City (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 2-3)
Birmingham City win 3-2 on penalties.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 28
Aston Villa v Rotherham United (III) (1845)
Everton v Stevenage Football Club (III) (1845)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Millwall (II) (1845)
Stoke City v Walsall (III) (1845)
Watford (II) v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1845)
Accrington Stanley (IV) v Cardiff City (1845)
Morecambe (IV) v Newcastle United (1845)