Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday 4th Round Wednesday, October 28 Manchester United - Middlesbrough (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-3) Middlesbrough win 3-1 on penalties. Liverpool - AFC Bournemouth 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Manchester City - Crystal Palace 5-1 (halftime: 2-0) Southampton - Aston Villa 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, October 27 Everton - Norwich City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Everton win 4-3 on penalties. Hull City (II) - Leicester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-4) Hull City win 5-4 on penalties. Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Arsenal 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Stoke City - Chelsea 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) Stoke City win 5-4 on penalties.
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.