Soccer-Watford manager Mazzarri to leave at end of season
LONDON, May 17 Italian Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager of Watford after the final game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, January 26, second leg Liverpool - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 0-1, penalty shootout: 6-5) First leg: Stoke City - Liverpool 0-1. Liverpool win 6-5 on penalties after 1-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, January 27, second leg Manchester City v Everton (1945)
May 17 Reading manager Jaap Stam considers his team's progression into the Championship playoff final as one of the biggest achievements of his career, he said after Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham (2-1 on aggregate) in the semi-finals.