Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday
2nd Round
Wednesday, August 27
Aston Villa - Leyton Orient (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Birmingham City (II) - Sunderland 0-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Bradford City (III) - Leeds United (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Burton Albion (IV) - Queens Park Rangers 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Stoke City - Portsmouth (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Tuesday, August 26
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Manchester United 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Oxford United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 7-6)
West Bromwich Albion win 7-6 on penalties.
AFC Bournemouth (II) - Northampton Town (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Brentford (II) - Fulham (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Crewe Alexandra (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Derby County (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Gillingham (III) - Newcastle United 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City - Shrewsbury Town (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Middlesbrough (II) - Preston North End (III) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Millwall (II) - Southampton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Norwich City (II) - Crawley Town (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Port Vale (III) - Cardiff City (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Scunthorpe United (III) - Reading (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Swansea City - Rotherham United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Swindon Town (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-4 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Walsall (III) - Crystal Palace 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Watford (II) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
West Ham United - Sheffield United (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Sheffield United win 5-4 on penalties.