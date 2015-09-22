Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 22
Reading (II) - Everton 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Aston Villa - Birmingham City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Fulham (II) - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Hull City (II) - Swansea City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Leicester City - West Ham United 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Middlesbrough (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Preston North End (II) - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-3)
AFC Bournemouth win 3-2 on penalties.
Sunderland - Manchester City 1-4 (halftime: 0-4)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 23
Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1845)
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic (II) (1845)
Walsall (III) v Chelsea (1845)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) v Southampton (1845)
Liverpool v Carlisle United (IV) (1900)
Manchester United v Ipswich Town (II) (1900)