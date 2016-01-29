Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 29
Derby County (II) - Manchester United 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
4th Round
Saturday, January 30
Colchester United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Burnley (II) (1500)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (1500)
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Leeds United (II) (1500)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Watford (1500)
Reading (II) v Walsall (III) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Peterborough United (III) (1500)
Portsmouth (IV) v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1500)
Bury (III) v Hull City (II) (1500)
Oxford United (IV) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)
Shrewsbury Town (III) v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1730)
Sunday, January 31
Carlisle United (IV) v Everton (1330)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) v Chelsea (1600)