UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league results and standings

May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace 4 Hull City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 1 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Saturday, May 13 Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1 Manchester City 2 Leicester City 1 Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 2 Stoke City 1 Arsenal 4 Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2