Soccer-Derby against Sunderland a must-win for Boro, says Negredo
April 26 Middlesbrough face a "must-win" match when they host fellow Premier League relegation candidate Sunderland in Wednesday's Tees-Wear derby, striker Alvaro Negredo has said.
Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay matches on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 5 Preston North End (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tuesday, February 4 Fulham - Sheffield United (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
April 26 Sunderland manager David Moyes has been charged by the English Football Association for telling a reporter that she "might get a slap even though you're a woman" during an interview after his side's goalless Premier League draw against Burnley in March.