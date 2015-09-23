Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday 3rd Round Wednesday, September 23 Liverpool - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties. Manchester United - Ipswich Town (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Crystal Palace - Charlton Athletic (II) 4-1 (halftime: 0-0) Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Southampton 0-6 (halftime: 0-3) Newcastle United - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City - West Bromwich Albion 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Walsall (III) - Chelsea 1-4 (halftime: 1-2) Tuesday, September 22 Reading (II) - Everton 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Aston Villa - Birmingham City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fulham (II) - Stoke City 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Hull City (II) - Swansea City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Leicester City - West Ham United 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Middlesbrough (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Preston North End (II) - AFC Bournemouth 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-3) AFC Bournemouth win 3-2 on penalties. Sunderland - Manchester City 1-4 (halftime: 0-4)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half