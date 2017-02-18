Soccer-Scottish Cup final result
May 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup Final match on Saturday Final Saturday, May 27 Celtic - Aberdeen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Manchester City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Middlesbrough - Oxford United (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Millwall (III) - Leicester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Sunday, February 19 Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United (1615) Monday, February 20 Sutton United (V) v Arsenal (1955)
LONDON, May 27 Watford have appointed former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.