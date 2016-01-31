Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 31 Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Chelsea 1-5 (halftime: 1-3) Carlisle United (IV) - Everton 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Saturday, January 30 Liverpool - West Ham United 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Burnley (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Aston Villa - Manchester City 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Leeds United (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Bury (III) - Hull City (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Crystal Palace - Stoke City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Nottingham Forest (II) - Watford 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Oxford United (IV) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Portsmouth (IV) - AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Reading (II) - Walsall (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Shrewsbury Town (III) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) West Bromwich Albion - Peterborough United (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Colchester United (III) - Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Friday, January 29 Derby County (II) - Manchester United 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
LONDON, May 22 American billionaire businessman Michael Eisner is poised to take control of Portsmouth after the ex-Premier League club's Supporters Trust (PST) voted to sell its 48.5 per cent share on Monday.