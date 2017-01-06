Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday 3rd Round Friday, January 6 West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Saturday, January 7 Manchester United v Reading (II) (1230) Bolton Wanderers (III) v Crystal Palace (1500) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Ipswich Town (II) v Lincoln City (V) (1500) Queens Park Rangers (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500) Birmingham City (II) v Newcastle United (II) (1500) Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500) Norwich City (II) v Southampton (1500) Sunderland v Burnley (1500) Watford v Burton Albion (II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (II) (1500) Bristol City (II) v Fleetwood Town (III) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1500) Brentford (II) v Eastleigh (V) (1500) Rotherham United (II) v Oxford United (III) (1500) Huddersfield Town (II) v Port Vale (III) (1500) Millwall (III) v Bournemouth (1500) Wigan Athletic (II) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500) Accrington Stanley (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500) Barrow (V) v Rochdale (III) (1500) Blackpool (IV) v Barnsley (II) (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Sutton United (V) v AFC Wimbledon (III) (1500) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Stourbridge (1500) Preston North End (II) v Arsenal (1730) Sunday, January 8 Cardiff City (II) v Fulham (II) (1130) Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1330) Chelsea v Peterborough United (III) (1500) Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (II) (1600) Monday, January 9 Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.