Soccer-Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Friday 6th Round Friday, March 11 Reading (II) - Crystal Palace 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Saturday, March 12 Everton v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, March 13 Arsenal v Watford (1330) Manchester United v West Ham United (1600)
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
May 17 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.