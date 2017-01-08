Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 3rd Round Sunday, January 8 Tottenham Hotspur - Aston Villa (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Chelsea - Peterborough United (III) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Liverpool - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Cardiff City (II) - Fulham (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Saturday, January 7 Preston North End (II) - Arsenal 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Accrington Stanley (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Barrow (V) - Rochdale (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Birmingham City (II) - Newcastle United (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Blackpool (IV) - Barnsley (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bolton Wanderers (III) - Crystal Palace 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Brentford (II) - Eastleigh (V) 5-1 (halftime: 5-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (II) - Fleetwood Town (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Leicester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Port Vale (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Hull City - Swansea City 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Lincoln City (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Millwall (III) - Bournemouth 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Norwich City (II) - Southampton 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Rotherham United (II) - Oxford United (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Stoke City - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Sunderland - Burnley 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sutton United (V) - AFC Wimbledon (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Burton Albion (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Wigan Athletic (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Stourbridge 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester United - Reading (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Friday, January 6 West Ham United - Manchester City 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Monday, January 9 Cambridge United (IV) v Leeds United (II) (1945)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.