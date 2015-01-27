Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Tuesday Semifinal Tuesday, January 27, second leg Chelsea - Liverpool 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET First leg: Liverpool - Chelsea 1-1. Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Wednesday, January 28, second leg Sheffield United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)