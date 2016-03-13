Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 13 Manchester United - West Ham United 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Watford 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, March 12 Everton - Chelsea 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Friday, March 11 Reading (II) - Crystal Palace 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.