Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 1st Round first leg matches on Monday
1st Round
Monday, August 5
Preston North End (III) - Blackpool (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, August 6
Port Vale (III) v Walsall (III) (1830)
Barnsley (II) v Scunthorpe United (IV) (1845)
Nottingham Forest (II) v Hartlepool United (IV) (1845)
Tranmere Rovers (III) v Mansfield Town (IV) (1845)
Birmingham City (II) v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1845)
Swindon Town (III) v Torquay United (IV) (1845)
Middlesbrough (II) v Accrington Stanley (IV) (1845)
Sheffield United (III) v Burton Albion (IV) (1845)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Newport County (IV) (1845)
Brentford (III) v Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) (1845)
Rotherham United (III) v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1845)
Oldham Athletic (III) v Derby County (II) (1845)
Charlton Athletic (II) v Oxford United (IV) (1845)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Bradford City (III) (1845)
Millwall (II) v AFC Wimbledon (IV) (1845)
Leyton Orient (III) v Coventry City (III) (1845)
Southend United (IV) v Yeovil Town (II) (1845)
AFC Bournemouth (II) v Portsmouth (IV) (1845)
Bristol Rovers (IV) v Watford (II) (1845)
Bury (IV) v Crewe Alexandra (III) (1845)
Cheltenham Town (IV) v Crawley Town (III) (1845)
Colchester United (III) v Peterborough United (III) (1845)
Doncaster Rovers (II) v Rochdale (IV) (1845)
Exeter City (IV) v Queens Park Rangers (II) (1845)
Gillingham (III) v Bristol City (III) (1845)
Morecambe (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (III) (1845)
Northampton Town (IV) v Milton Keynes Dons (III) (1845)
Shrewsbury Town (III) v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1845)
Stevenage Football Club (III) v Ipswich Town (II) (1845)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) v Leicester City (II) (1845)
York City (IV) v Burnley (II) (1845)
Wednesday, August 7
Leeds United (II) v Chesterfield (IV) (1845)
Carlisle United (III) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1845)
Notts County (III) v Fleetwood Town (IV) (1845)