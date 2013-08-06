Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 1st Round first leg matches on Tuesday
1st Round
Tuesday, August 6
Rotherham United (III) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1)
AFC Bournemouth (II) - Portsmouth (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Barnsley (II) - Scunthorpe United (IV) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-4)
Barnsley win 5-4 on penalties.
Birmingham City (II) - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 3-2) AET
Brentford (III) - Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Newport County (IV) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Bristol Rovers (IV) - Watford (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-3)
Bury (IV) - Crewe Alexandra (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Charlton Athletic (II) - Oxford United (IV) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Cheltenham Town (IV) - Crawley Town (III) 4-3 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Colchester United (III) - Peterborough United (III) 1-5 (halftime: 0-1)
Doncaster Rovers (II) - Rochdale (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Exeter City (IV) - Queens Park Rangers (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Gillingham (III) - Bristol City (III) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Bradford City (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Leyton Orient (III) - Coventry City (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Middlesbrough (II) - Accrington Stanley (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Millwall (II) - AFC Wimbledon (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Morecambe (IV) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Northampton Town (IV) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Hartlepool United (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Oldham Athletic (III) - Derby County (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Port Vale (III) - Walsall (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Sheffield United (III) - Burton Albion (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Shrewsbury Town (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Southend United (IV) - Yeovil Town (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Stevenage Football Club (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Swindon Town (III) - Torquay United (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tranmere Rovers (III) - Mansfield Town (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Leicester City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
York City (IV) - Burnley (II) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 7
Leeds United (II) v Chesterfield (IV) (1845)
Carlisle United (III) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1845)
Notts County (III) v Fleetwood Town (IV) (1845)