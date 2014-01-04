Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday 3rd Round Saturday, January 4 Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Aston Villa - Sheffield United (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Barnsley (II) - Coventry City (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Blackpool (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Reading (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (III) - Watford (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Doncaster Rovers (II) - Stevenage Football Club (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Queens Park Rangers (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Grimsby Town (V) - Huddersfield Town (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Preston North End (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Kidderminster Harriers (V) - Peterborough United (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Macclesfield Town (V) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Middlesbrough (II) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Newcastle United - Cardiff City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City - Fulham 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Rochdale (IV) - Leeds United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Southampton - Burnley (II) 4-3 (halftime: 2-0) Southend United (IV) - Millwall (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Stoke City - Leicester City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Crystal Palace 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Wigan Athletic (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 3-3 (halftime: 2-2) Yeovil Town (II) - Leyton Orient (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Manchester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 5 Nottingham Forest (II) v West Ham United (1200) Sunderland v Carlisle United (III) (1400) Derby County (II) v Chelsea (1415) Liverpool v Oldham Athletic (III) (1500) Port Vale (III) v Plymouth Argyle (IV) (1500) Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.