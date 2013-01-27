Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 27 Oldham Athletic (III) - Liverpool 3-2 (halftime: 2-1) Leeds United (II) - Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Brentford (III) - Chelsea 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, January 26 Manchester United - Fulham 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Everton 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Arsenal 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Derby County (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Huddersfield Town (II) - Leicester City (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Hull City (II) - Barnsley (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Macclesfield Town (V) - Wigan Athletic 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Middlesbrough (II) - Aldershot Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City - Luton Town (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Queens Park Rangers - Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Reading - Sheffield United (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Stoke City - Manchester City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Friday, January 25 Millwall (II) - Aston Villa 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.