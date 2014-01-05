Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday 3rd Round Sunday, January 5 Manchester United - Swansea City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Liverpool - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Port Vale (III) - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0) Derby County (II) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sunderland - Carlisle United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Nottingham Forest (II) - West Ham United 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, January 4 Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Aston Villa - Sheffield United (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Barnsley (II) - Coventry City (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Blackpool (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Reading (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (III) - Watford (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Doncaster Rovers (II) - Stevenage Football Club (III) 2-3 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Queens Park Rangers (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Grimsby Town (V) - Huddersfield Town (II) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Preston North End (III) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Kidderminster Harriers (V) - Peterborough United (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Macclesfield Town (V) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Middlesbrough (II) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Newcastle United - Cardiff City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City - Fulham 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Rochdale (IV) - Leeds United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Southampton - Burnley (II) 4-3 (halftime: 2-0) Southend United (IV) - Millwall (II) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0) Stoke City - Leicester City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Crystal Palace 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Wigan Athletic (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 3-3 (halftime: 2-2) Yeovil Town (II) - Leyton Orient (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Manchester City 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.