Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday
5th Round
Sunday, February 16
Arsenal - Liverpool 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Sheffield United (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Everton - Swansea City 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Saturday, February 15
Manchester City - Chelsea 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Cardiff City - Wigan Athletic (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) Postponed
Sunderland - Southampton 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 17
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Hull City (1945)