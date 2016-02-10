SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Arsenal v Everton
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay matches on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 10 Peterborough United (III) - West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Tuesday, February 9 West Ham United - Liverpool 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
HONG KONG, May 19 Tianjin Quanjian have a "verbal agreement" in place for their new signing but owner Shu Yuhui remained coy over the player's identity amid reports of a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borrusia Dortmund.