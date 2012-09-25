Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round first leg matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 25 Bradford City (IV) - Burton Albion (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 6-0 (halftime: 3-0) Crawley Town (III) - Swansea City 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Leeds United (II) - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Manchester City - Aston Villa 2-4 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Sunderland 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Preston North End (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2) Southampton - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swindon Town (III) - Burnley (II) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) West Ham United - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 1-3) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 26 Arsenal v Coventry City (III) (1845) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1845) Queens Park Rangers v Reading (1845) Norwich City v Doncaster Rovers (III) (1845) Carlisle United (III) v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1900)