Soccer-Everton agree fee to buy Sunderland keeper Pickford - report
LONDON, June 13 Everton have agreed a fee to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 English FA Cup third round replay results on Wednesday (numerals denote division, Premier League unless stated). Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Birmingham City (II) 1 Wrexham (V) 1 Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 AET Brighton won 5-4 on penalties Played on Tuesday Bolton Wanderers 2 Macclesfield Town (IV) 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 0 Millwall (II) 5 Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 0 Leicester City (II) 4 Nottingham Forest (II) 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 13 Everton have agreed a fee to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday.
June 13 Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hopes England's Under-20 World Cup triumph will help the players get regular first-team action at their clubs, the 20-year-old has said.