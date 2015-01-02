Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Friday
2nd Round
Friday, January 2
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Chesterfield (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Cardiff City (II) - Colchester United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Saturday, January 3
Charlton Athletic (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)
Rochdale (III) v Nottingham Forest (II) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead (V) (1500)
Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City (II) (1500)
Rotherham United (II) v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Reading (II) (1500)
Tranmere Rovers (IV) v Swansea City (1500)
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Wigan Athletic (II) (1500)
Millwall (II) v Bradford City (III) (1500)
Derby County (II) v Southport (V) (1500)
Brentford (II) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1500)
Fulham (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1500)
Leicester City v Newcastle United (1500)
Cambridge United (IV) v Luton Town (IV) (1500)
Barnsley (III) v Middlesbrough (II) (1500)
Preston North End (III) v Norwich City (II) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers (III) v Bristol City (III) (1500)
Sunday, January 4
Dover Athletic (V) v Crystal Palace (1300)
Sunderland v Leeds United (II) (1300)
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United (III) (1300)
Southampton v Ipswich Town (II) (1500)
Stoke City v Wrexham (V) (1500)
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1500)
Aston Villa v Blackpool (II) (1500)
Yeovil Town (III) v Manchester United (1530)
Chelsea v Watford (II) (1600)
Arsenal v Hull City (1730)
Monday, January 5
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
AFC Wimbledon (IV) v Liverpool (1955)