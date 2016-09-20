Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 20
Bournemouth - Preston North End (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Derby County (II) - Liverpool 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Everton - Norwich City (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Leeds United (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City - Chelsea 2-4 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Newcastle United (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Arsenal 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 21
Queens Park Rangers (II) v Sunderland (1845)
West Ham United v Accrington Stanley (IV) (1845)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1845)
Fulham (II) v Bristol City (II) (1845)
Northampton Town (III) v Manchester United (1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Gillingham (III) (1900)
Stoke City v Hull City (1900)