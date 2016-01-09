Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday 3rd Round Saturday, January 9 Manchester United - Sheffield United (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Sunderland 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Birmingham City (II) - AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Brentford (II) - Walsall (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Bury (III) - Bradford City (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Colchester United (III) - Charlton Athletic (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Doncaster Rovers (III) - Stoke City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Eastleigh (V) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Everton - Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Hartlepool United (IV) - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Reading (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) Hull City (II) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Ipswich Town (II) - Portsmouth (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) Leeds United (II) - Rotherham United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough (II) - Burnley (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Newport County (IV) - Blackburn Rovers (II) Postponed Northampton Town (IV) - Milton Keynes Dons (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Norwich City - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Nottingham Forest (II) - Queens Park Rangers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Peterborough United (III) - Preston North End (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Fulham (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Southampton - Crystal Palace 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Watford - Newcastle United 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) West Bromwich Albion - Bristol City (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Aston Villa 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Friday, January 8 Exeter City (IV) - Liverpool 2-2 (halftime: 2-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 3rd Round Sunday, January 10 Oxford United (IV) v Swansea City (1200) Chelsea v Scunthorpe United (III) (1400) Carlisle United (IV) v Yeovil Town (IV) (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600) Cardiff City (II) v Shrewsbury Town (III) (1800)
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.