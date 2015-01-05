Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Monday 2nd Round Friday, January 2 Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Chesterfield (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) 3rd Round Monday, January 5 AFC Wimbledon (IV) - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Sunday, January 4 Arsenal - Hull City 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Chelsea - Watford (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Yeovil Town (III) - Manchester United 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Aston Villa - Blackpool (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Southampton - Ipswich Town (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Stoke City - Wrexham (V) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dover Athletic (V) - Crystal Palace 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Queens Park Rangers - Sheffield United (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Sunderland - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Saturday, January 3 Barnsley (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Blyth Spartans - Birmingham City (II) 2-3 (halftime: 2-0) Bolton Wanderers (II) - Wigan Athletic (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Brentford (II) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Cambridge United (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Charlton Athletic (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Derby County (II) - Southport (V) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Doncaster Rovers (III) - Bristol City (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Fulham (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Huddersfield Town (II) - Reading (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Leicester City - Newcastle United 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Millwall (II) - Bradford City (III) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1) Preston North End (III) - Norwich City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rochdale (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Rotherham United (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 1-5 (halftime: 1-1) Tranmere Rovers (IV) - Swansea City 2-6 (halftime: 0-1) West Bromwich Albion - Gateshead (V) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0) Friday, January 2 Cardiff City (II) - Colchester United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half