Soccer-English FA Cup final fixture
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1630)
Oct 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Wednesday 4th Round Wednesday, October 26 Manchester United - Manchester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Southampton - Sunderland 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) West Ham United - Chelsea 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, October 25 Arsenal - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bristol City (II) - Hull City 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Leeds United (II) - Norwich City (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Leeds United win 3-2 on penalties. Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Newcastle United (II) - Preston North End (II) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0)
AMSTERDAM – Ajax Amsterdam can expect a considerable windfall from participation in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Manchester United but any thought it could prove the start of a dynasty to rival their all-conquering team of the 70s is quashed by modern-day reality. (SOCCER-EUROPA-LEAGUE/AJAX, moved, 400 words)