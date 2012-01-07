Jan 7 English FA Cup third round results on Saturday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division, ML denotes minor league) Bristol Rovers (IV) 1 Aston Villa 3 Birmingham City (II) 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 0 Millwall (II) 0 Barnsley (II) 2 Swansea City 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 Wrexham (ML) 1 Coventry City (II) 1 Southampton (II) 2 Crawley Town (IV) 1 Bristol City (II) 0 Derby County (II) 1 Crystal Palace (II) 0 Doncaster Rovers (II) 0 Notts County (III) 2 Everton 2 Tamworth (ML) 0 Fleetwood Town (ML) 1 Blackpool (II) 5 Fulham 4 Charlton Athletic (III) 0 Gillingham (IV) 1 Stoke City 3 Hull City (II) 3 Ipswich Town (II) 1 Macclesfield Town (IV) 2 Bolton Wanderers 2 Middlesbrough (II) 1 Shrewsbury Town (IV) 0 Milton Keynes Dons (III) 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Norwich City 4 Burnley (II) 1 Nottingham Forest (II) 0 Leicester City (II) 0 Reading (II) 0 Stevenage (III) 1 Sheffield United (III) 3 Salisbury City (ML) 1 Swindon Town (IV) 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Cheltenham Town (IV) 0 Watford (II) 4 Bradford City (IV) 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 Cardiff City (II) 2 Played on Friday Liverpool 5 Oldham Athletic (III) 1 Playing on Sunday Manchester City v Manchester United (1300) Chelsea v Portsmouth (II) (1500) Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II) (1500) Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland (1530) Playing on Monday Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories