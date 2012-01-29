Jan 29 English FA Cup fourth round
result on Sunday (numerals denote division, Premier League
unless stated).
Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 2
Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough (II) 1
Played on Saturday
Blackpool (II) 1 Sheffield Wednesday (III) 1
Bolton Wanderers 2 Swansea City 1
Brighton & Hove Albion (II) 1 Newcastle United 0
Derby County (II) 0 Stoke City 2
Hull City (II) 0 Crawley Town (IV) 1
Leicester City (II) 2 Swindon Town (IV) 0
Millwall (II) 1 Southampton (II) 1
Sheffield United (III) 0 Birmingham City (II) 4
Stevenage (III) 1 Notts County (III) 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Norwich City 2
Liverpool 2 Manchester United 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 1
Played on Friday
Watford (II) 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Everton 2 Fulham 1
