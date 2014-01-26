Sheffield United's Chris Porter celebrates after scoring during their FA Cup soccer match against Fulham at Bramhall Lane in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Sheffield United put their League One relegation worries aside and gave a battling performance to draw 1-1 with unimpressive Premier League strugglers Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

United, who played most of the second half with 10 men after skipper Michael Doyle was sent off, went ahead after 31 minutes when Chris Porter scored. Fulham equalised through Colombian Hugo Rodallega 15 minutes from the end.

Porter reacted quicker to a cross from Harry Maguire, getting to the ball ahead of Fulham defender Philippe Senderos to touch home past goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The balance of the match tipped Fulham's way when Doyle was sent off for an off-the-ball kick at Fulham's Muamer Tankovic after 53 minutes and after both teams had strong penalty appeals turned down, Fulham equalised.

Rodallega made room for himself on the edge of the penalty area and fired wide of goalkeeper George Long. It was his fourth goial of the season with all four coming in cup competitions.

United, four times winners of the trophy but now the lowest ranked side left in the competition, were far from overawed by a Fulham side battling to avoid the drop from the Premier League and deserve their place in the fifth round draw at 1735 GMT on Sunday.

The sides will replay will at Craven Cottage next month.

It was the first of two matches on Sunday with Chelsea meeting Stoke City in an all-Premier League tie later at Stamford Bridge.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer)