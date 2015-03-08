LONDON, March 8 Martin Skrtel should be fit for Liverpool's next game despite going to hospital after being carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace during the 0-0 FA Cup quarter-final draw with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The Slovakia defender contested a header with Rovers forward Rudy Gestede in the third minute but landed heavily on his neck, briefly losing consciousness, and the game was halted for eight minutes while he received treatment at Anfield.

"He was shouting that (he wanted to play on) when he was on the stretcher," Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport.

"You've got to leave that with the specialists and medical team and he had to come off but I think he'll be fine and I think he'll be able to play in the next game," added Rodgers referring to the March 16 Premier League match at Swansea City. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)