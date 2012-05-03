LONDON May 3 Statistics ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium (1615 GMT):

* The kick-off time for Saturday's match 1615 GMT is the latest ever since the competition started in 1872-72. But not every final has kicked off at the traditional time of three o'clock on a Saturday afternoon.

* The first final at Kennington Oval between The Wanderers and Royal Engineers on March 16, 1872 kicked off at 11 in the morning, so fans who wanted to watch the Oxford and Cambridge University boat race could reach the River Thames in time.

* Liverpool have won the FA Cup seven times, Chelsea have won it six times, but neither club won it for the first 94 years of the competition's existence until Liverpool's 1965 win over Leeds United.

* Chelsea's first win was not until 1970 - also against Leeds United - 99 years after the competition started in the 1871-72 season.

* Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 in the 2005 League Cup final but this will be the first time they have faced each other in the FA Cup final. Their last FA Cup meeting was in April 2006 when Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in the semi-final.

* The clubs have met twice this season with Liverpool winning both times - 2-0 at Chelsea in the League Cup fifth round, and 2-1 away in the Premier League.

* The clubs were also scheduled to meet again in the Premier League this weekend, but will now play that fixture at Anfield next Wednesday. Coincidentally, last season's finalists Manchester City and Stoke City were also scheduled to meet on cup final day - and that fixture was played in the weeks following the final.

* This will be their 31st meeting against each other since October 2004 - a total that includes 10 meetings in the Champions League.

* This will be Chelsea's 11th appearance in an FA Cup final having won six times in 1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2010. They were runners-up in 1915, 1967, 1994 and 2002.

* Chelsea's interim manager Roberto Di Matteo won two FA Cups with the club as a player - in 1997 he scored the fastest goal at the old Wembley stadium, after just 43 seconds in their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and in 2000 he netted the last-ever Cup final goal at the old Wembley in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

* The last two managers to win the FA Cup have been Italian - Roberto Mancini with Manchester City in their 1-0 win over Stoke City last year and Carlo Ancelotti for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Portsmouth in 2010.

* He can also become the fourth Italian, and the third for the club, to win the FA Cup after Ancelotti and Gianluca Vialli in 2000.

* Ashley Cole has won the FA Cup six times (three with Chelsea, three with Arsenal), more than any other player.

* Didier Drogba has scored seven goals in seven Wembley appearances and has scored three goals in FA Cup finals.

* Liverpool's Ian Rush holds the record with five goals in the Cup final scoring twice in 1986, twice in 1989 and once in 1992.

* Liverpool are taking part in their 14th FA Cup final having won it in 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006. Their six defeats were in 1914, 1950, 1971, 1977, 1988 and 1996.

* In Kenny Dalglish's last FA Cup final as manager, his Newcastle United side lost 2-0 to Arsenal in 1998.

* Dalglish has previously won two FA Cups with the club - in 1986 (as player/manager) and in 1989 (as manager).

* Like Drogba, Liverpool's Steven Gerrard has scored in a previous final, netting twice in 2006 when Liverpool beat West Ham United on penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

* Chelsea's Fernando Torres and Raul Meireles are former Liverpool players while Liverpool's Glen Johnson had a spell at Chelsea and played as a substitute when Chelsea beat Liverpool in the League Cup final seven years ago. (Compiled by Mike Collett with additional facts supplied by Infostrada Sports)