Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
May 27 (Gracenote) - Summary from the English FA Cup Final match on Saturday Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 5, Aaron Ramsey 79 Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 76 Red Card: Victor Moses 68 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 89,472 - - -
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.