REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, May 29
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
March 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 45+1, Olivier Giroud 53, Luke Waterfall 58og, Alexis Sanchez 72, Aaron Ramsey 75 Lincoln City (V) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,454 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2 David Silva 3, Sergio Aguero 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,228 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall (1400) Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.