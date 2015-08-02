Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Marcos Alonso squeezed second goal under keeper 11 minutes later
Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the Community Shield Final match on Sunday Arsenal 1 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 24 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 85,437 - - -
* Marcos Alonso squeezed second goal under keeper 11 minutes later
May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Chelsea 3 Middlesbrough 0 Sunday, May 7 Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0 Southampton 0 Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2 Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 3 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea