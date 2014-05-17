Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English FA Cup Final match on Saturday Arsenal 3 Santi Cazorla 17, Laurent Koscielny 71, Aaron Ramsey 109 Hull City 2 James Chester 4, Curtis Davies 8 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 89,345 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.