Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Monday Monday, March 13 Chelsea 1 N'Golo Kante 51 Manchester United 0 Red Card: Ander Herrera 35 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur 6 Christian Eriksen 31, Son Heung-Min 41,54,90+2, Dele Alli 72, Vincent Janssen 80 Millwall (III) 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,137 - - - Saturday, March 11 Arsenal 5 Theo Walcott 45+1, Olivier Giroud 53, Luke Waterfall 58og, Alexis Sanchez 72, Aaron Ramsey 75 Lincoln City (V) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,454 - - - Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2 David Silva 3, Sergio Aguero 67 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,228 - - -
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.