Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English FA Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Arsenal 2 Nacho Monreal 71, Alexis Sanchez 101 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 62 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 85,725 - - - Saturday, April 22 Chelsea 4 Willian 5,43pen, Eden Hazard 75, Nemanja Matic 80 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 18, Dele Alli 52 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 86,355 - - -
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.