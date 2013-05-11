UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English FA Cup Final match on Saturday Manchester City 0 Red Card: Pablo Zabaleta 84 Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 85,000 - - -
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)